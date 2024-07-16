FY2025 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.07. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.60.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.