FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Lantheus stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31.

In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,458 shares of company stock worth $3,727,268. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

