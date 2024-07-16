Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $170.12 on Monday. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

