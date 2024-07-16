GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Trading Up 2.3%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 23,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 153,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

GD Culture Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

