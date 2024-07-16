Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Michael Edward Davie Purchases 18,548 Shares

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.04 ($5,532.41).
Gelion Stock Performance
LON:GELN opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -458.33 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).
Gelion Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gelion
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.