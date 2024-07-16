General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 1,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,427 shares of company stock worth $114,802. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

