General Mills’ (GIS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

