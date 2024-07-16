GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

