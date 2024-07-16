Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,867,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 130,123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 186,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GGB. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.