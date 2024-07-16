Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

