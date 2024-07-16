Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.