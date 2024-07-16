Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.
Gladstone Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
