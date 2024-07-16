Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.