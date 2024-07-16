Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.1 %
GOODO opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.59.
About Gladstone Commercial
