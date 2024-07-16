Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

