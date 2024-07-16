Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $131.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.18.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $123.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $229,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

