Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.18.

Glaukos stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

