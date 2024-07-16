Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.65. 33,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,810. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 3,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

