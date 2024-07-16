Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

GMED opened at $72.04 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

