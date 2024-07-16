Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.10 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 279.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.