Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.10 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 279.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.