Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Down 1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.65. Approximately 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.25.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $812.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
