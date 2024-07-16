Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Down 1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.65. Approximately 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $812.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

