Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSF
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.