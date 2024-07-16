Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

GSF stock opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.21 million, a PE ratio of 707.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.57. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 102.40 ($1.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

