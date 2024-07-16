GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 533,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $943,425.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,538,717.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 1,322,486 shares of company stock worth $2,278,701 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.6% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,808,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 157,776 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 45,859 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 89.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 687,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The company has a market cap of $303.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

