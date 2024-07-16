Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Graham has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $745.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.78 and a 200-day moving average of $721.65. Graham has a one year low of $555.76 and a one year high of $778.84.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

