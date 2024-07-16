Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $33.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

