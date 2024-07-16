GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.
GSK opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
