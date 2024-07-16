GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

Institutional Trading of GSK

GSK Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.