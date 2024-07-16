GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 189,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,810. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

