Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

GNTY opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

