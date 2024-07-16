Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 41.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

