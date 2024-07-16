Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Guidewire Software worth $46,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,038. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $142.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

