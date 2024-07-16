GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 868 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

