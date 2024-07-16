GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 50,576 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,576 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

PG opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

