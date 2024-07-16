Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFVW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

