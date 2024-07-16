Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOFVW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.