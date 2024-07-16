Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hanmi Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $549.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
