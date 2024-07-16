Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

About Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

