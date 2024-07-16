Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
