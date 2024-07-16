Head-To-Head Analysis: Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) and Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) and Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Wal-Mart de México’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $4.90 billion 0.14 $25.20 million N/A N/A Wal-Mart de México $49.69 billion 1.31 $2.91 billion $1.77 21.15

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than Almacenes Éxito.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A Wal-Mart de México 5.90% 27.77% 12.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Wal-Mart de México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Almacenes Éxito and Wal-Mart de México, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A Wal-Mart de México 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wal-Mart de México pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wal-Mart de México pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats Almacenes Éxito on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company operates Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Intersalt, S. De R.l. De C.v.

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.