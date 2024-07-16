Head-To-Head Analysis: Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pazoo has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pazoo and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A comScore $366.58 million 0.18 -$79.36 million ($18.37) -0.72

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pazoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

42.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pazoo and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pazoo N/A N/A N/A comScore -19.57% -47.78% -6.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pazoo and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%.

Summary

comScore beats Pazoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

