Head-To-Head Comparison: BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) versus Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outokumpu Oyj pays out -19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outokumpu Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj -3.58% -5.70% -3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01 Outokumpu Oyj $7.53 billion 0.23 -$114.72 million ($0.26) -7.15

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Outokumpu Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BR Malls Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BR Malls Participações and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Outokumpu Oyj 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BR Malls Participações beats Outokumpu Oyj on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

