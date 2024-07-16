Head-To-Head Contrast: Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Heaven Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.30 $6.55 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.83 $76.60 million $1.18 32.01

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -4.97, meaning that its share price is 597% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 5.74% -53.05% 4.72%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Golden Heaven Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.