Head to Head Contrast: Sow Good (SOWG) and The Competition

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million -$3.06 million -64.63 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $650.96 million 2.14

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.82% -48.85% -12.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1321 1522 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

