Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,177.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $497,250. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

