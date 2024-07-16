Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HIW opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

