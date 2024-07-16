Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $223.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

