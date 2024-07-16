HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,210 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

HPQ opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

