HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of HubSpot worth $53,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $471.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,685,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.