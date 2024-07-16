Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.08.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

