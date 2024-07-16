Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at BTIG Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUMA

Humacyte Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.