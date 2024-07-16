Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $34,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

