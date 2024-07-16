ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 149,313 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

