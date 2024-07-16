Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 741,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.00. Iida Group has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
